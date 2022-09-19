The podcast phenomenon is still booming in Spain

- Advertisement -

In a similar way to what happened with video and music services by streaming, the is here to stay and it still seems far from reaching its peak, according to data from the sector itself. In other words, we listen to more podcast than ever and for longerspeaking only of the situation in .

This is reflected in the second report published by the iVoox Observatory on the state of the podcast in Spanish, which analyzes listening habits and monetization in the last year. Indeed, it is information from nothing less than iVoox, the leading podcast platform in our country, also based on a survey with a sample of 3,000 people, so to the optimism of departure we must add the subsequent cooking.

However, it is a fact that the podcast model is on the rise and any consumer who has been in it for some time has seen how in recent years growth has been wild, both by content creators and distribution platforms. So large has been the explosion in supply, not only in Spain but throughout the world, especially in the Western world, that as is the case with other sectors already mentioned, such as video on demand services, it can only explode the bubble and the situation regulates itself.

At the moment, yes, it does not seem that time is close, forgive the redundancy. This is indicated by the data from the iVoox Observatory report, which ensures that the time users spend listening to their favorite podcast has doubled: 9.5 hours weekly and 1.20 chapters make average. A growth attributable to at least 50% of users, among which 42% listen daily, compared to 28% who do so only once a week.

The preferred times to listen to podcasts are distributed in the morning (58.44%), afternoon (52.20%) and night (52.56%) and, yes, this is an activity that it is mainly done alone with 97.15%. In terms of gender there is almost full parity, with 58% of men and 42% of women as regular users; The group between 25 and 64 years old is the most involved, so it goes without saying that the podcast is a phenomenon that does not understand age.

There are more differences when evaluating consumer platforms, although it is not surprising that mobile is in the lead with 48.71%, while the old computer drops to 16.92%. All in all, data spending matters less and less and 51.24% of listeners listen to episodes on streaming, compared to 28.79% who download them, supposedly while connected to a Wi-Fi network. However, this can be done to save data or to avoid poor reception situations.

Entering the continents and contents, 4.5 are the podcast programs to which the average user is subscribed. From there upwards: 40% of those surveyed follow between 4 and 10 programs and 20.76% follow between 10 and 20. Why do they choose what they choose? 65.96% to learn, 58.86% to have fun, 34.01% because it is exclusive content that they cannot find anywhere else and 26.10%… because it helps them fall asleep.

Of course, the ease of performing different tasks while listening to a podcast is one of the keys to the success of this format. This is confirmed by 71.73% of those surveyed. 30% of them, for their part, recognize themselves as regular listeners of live radio, but online.