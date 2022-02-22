MobileAndroidTech News

The POCO X4 Pro 5G and POCO M4 Pro already have a presentation date in Spain

By: Brian Adam

POCO’s mid-range is about to pass over to the new generation. The company has officially announced the presentation event in Spain of the LITTLE X4 Pro 5G and LITTLE M4 Pro.

Both the POCO X3 Pro and the POCO M3 Pro have become two of the most recommended mobiles of the moment, and it is foreseeable that something similar will happen with their successors. We’ll know exactly next February 28 at 1:00 p.m.Spanish time.

There is little left for the LITTLE

POCO has confirmed on its Twitter account that in about a week we will know not one, but two new phones: the POCO X4 Pro 5G and the POCO M4 Pro. Note that the second does not have a 5G surname, this being the main difference with the POCO M4 Pro 5G, which has already been presented and is for sale in Spain.


The POCO X4 Pro 5G It has been leaked on many occasions, including some images, so we have a good idea of ​​​​what awaits us, more than anything because it would be basically nailed to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, except for the design of its back. That is, Snapdragon 695, 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charge and 108 megapixel triple camera. Except surprise, those should be the main features of the terminal.

On the other hand we will have POCO M4 Pro in 4G version, which has already appeared in the Google Play Developer Console revealing some of its unknowns, such as its processor: a MediaTek Helio G96, with many ballots to be equal to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S with another back. If so, we would have a 90 Hz AMOLED panel, a 108-megapixel quad camera and a 5,000 mAh battery with a 33W charge.

The biggest unknown is prices and versions that these terminals will have, although the good news is that we will not have to wait long to find out. Write on the calendar: Monday, February 28 at 1:00 p.m. Spanish timeappointment with POCO.

