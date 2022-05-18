The POCO X4 GT is ready, and it will reign in the mid-range

It is very clear that Xiaomi was right with the launch of its sub-brand BIT. This, in a short time, has become an excellent possibility that users have no complex to buy. In addition, to the surprise of many, it is openly replacing the Redmi. Well, it has been known that in a short time a new terminal of this manufacturer and that, again, aims quite high.

The data that has been known indicates that the corresponding certifications are already being obtained so that the POCO X4 GT, which is the smartphone we are talking about. So in the database IMEI the number 22041216G has been detected, which is the one that corresponds to the device we are talking about.

Some features that this POCO will have

To begin with, we must talk about the screen that would be part of the terminal. This would be from 6.6 inches with an AMOLED panel and frequency of 120Hz. Therefore, we are talking about a good quality that will allow it to be the best of the mid-range that exists on the market, since even its Full HD + resolution would more than comply. It should also be noted that, in the aesthetic section, it is to be expected that this POCO will include a hole instead of a notch, as it cannot be otherwise today.

Other details, which make this model surprisingly similar to the Redmi Note 11T, is that it will have a processor MediaTek Dimension 1300 that will provide it with good power -and compatibility with 5G-. And, this, accompanied by a RAM that would range between 6 or 8 GB. If you add to this a 4,300 mAh battery with 67W fast chargewhich is not bad at all, it is clear that there will be no section in which the POCO X4 GT does not respond because its price will be adjusted and it is not believed that it exceeds 350 euros.

It could come with an additional variant

Depending on the source of the information, it is possible that apart from the aforementioned model, another one called POCO X4 GT+. This would have specific improvements such as a higher screen frequency and its battery would be 5,000 mAh. If this is confirmed, the hit on the mid-range Android would be tall and it will be necessary to see what manufacturers like realme or Samsung do to respond… Something that they will have to do yes or yes, in the event that they must maintain their good results in this segment of the market, which is the one that currently sells the most (always speaking of free terminals).

