The POCO M4 Pro will be a clone of the Redmi Note 11, according to the latest leak

The POCO M3 Pro will have an official successor in just under a week: the presentation of the POCO M4 Pro is set for next Tuesday, November 9 at 1:00 p.m. in Spain. Now we have the supposed first images of the terminal and several of its specifications, which confirm many of the previous rumors.

According to this leak from a Vietnamese media, the POCO M4 Pro would follow in the wake of other terminals of the brand, being the international version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 which was announced last week, with the exception of the module for the cameras with the inclusion of the POCO logo.

A LITTLE like a Redmi Note 11

The Vietnamese media The Pixel claims to have photos of the POCO M4 Pro, but not being able to share them in order not to breach an agreement. Made the law, made the cheat, and the publication has recreated the images of the POCO M4 Pro, with the appearance of official renders (although they are not). At a glance it is easy to see the similarities between the POCO M4 Pro and the Redmi Note 11.

Basically, the changes are purely cosmetic. The front of the POCO M4 Pro would continue to be dominated by the perforation centered by the camera. Behind, the module for the camera is identical, but extends to occupy the entire width of the terminal and include POCO logo.

The Redmi Note 11 (left) and the render of the POCO M4 Pro (right)

The publication has also shared the specifications that, again, coincide point by point with those of the Redmi Note 11: Dimensity 810, 4 + 128, 6 + 128, 8 + 128 GB versions, 6.6 “LCD 90 Hz screen, 50 + 8 megapixel dual camera (second sensor, wide angle) and 16 megapixel front camera.

All this with a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge, a fact that we have known for a long time due to its passage through certifications. The only thing we need to know is your price and the colors in which it will be available. We will leave doubts next Tuesday.

Via | Gizmochina