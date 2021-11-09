the poco m4 pro leaks showing its design and features

Next Tuesday we have an appointment with Xiaomi to show us the successor to the POCO M3 Pro. In this way, on November 9 we will know all the details of a phone that will once again stand out for its value for money. Although, we already have the first details of the LITTLE M4 Pro.

As collected by Gizmochina’s companions, a series of renders where we can see the design that the POCO M4 Pro will have. And beware that it is a true copy of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. Or what is the same, it is the international version of this model that will surely remain in China.

And it is that aesthetically they seem a tracing, since both models keep the same design. Is there some minor change like the camera module of the LITTLE M4 Pro, but in general the changes are minimal. A very common movement on the part of the brand, which does not hesitate to separate models depending on the market to which they are directed.

These will be the characteristics of the POCO M4 Pro

Regarding the technical characteristics of this POCO M4 ProWe know that it will have a screen consisting of a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel, Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

enlarge photo Design of the POCO M4 Pro ThePixel-vn

By lifting the hood of this next phone of the POCO family we will find a processor Dimensity 810 signed by MediaTek, in addition to three versions that will have 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for the more vitaminized model.

We also know that it will have a camera module made up of a 50-megapixel main sensor, and that it will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. Its 16-megapixel front camera is also confirmed.

We couldn’t forget about the POCO M4 Pro 5G battery, which with 5,000 mAh capacity will be more than enough to support the weight of the hardware of this device. In addition, it will have a fast charge of 33 W.

Now we just have to wait for Xiaomi to officially present the POCO M4 Pro to know all the details of the hardware of a device whose price is a mystery. Although we can intuit that It will start at 250 euros for the most decaffeinated modelor, a very interesting figure for a device with these characteristics.

