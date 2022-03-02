The POCO M4 Pro is the mid-range mobile that can lead the year

Offering good features and a decent camera at a low price is not an easy task, and that is the goal of all mid-range mobile manufacturers.

During these last days we have seen several models that meet these conditions, but the POCO M4 Pro is leading public opinion thanks to being the first AMOLED smartphone of the M series, a mid-range entertainment smartphone with a 90 AMOLED DotDisplay screen. Hz, gaining brightness and optimized colors.

The 90 Hz display has been introduced by POCO in M-Pro models since May 2021, starting with the POCO M3 Pro 5G. This high refresh rate is here to stay, and when combined with AMOLED, the result has been excellent.

In the camera they offer a triple 64MP main camera, ultra wide angle camera and macro lens. They go like this in the M series from 48MP to 50MP and now to 64MP, with video and photo functions in their default camera software.

The 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging is also a big plus, allowing this phone to last for more than 2 days of moderate use. In fact 33W Pro fast charging is now one of the main selling points of the M4 Pro, as 33W in this price segment is not usual. POCO M4 Pro can be charged in about 1 hour.

If we compare it with the competition (recently launched phones of a similar price), it wins in nits (700, with the possibility of reaching 1000), in processor (it has a Helio G96) and in numbers, since it is offered with 128GB and 6GB RAM or 256GB and 8GB RAM, with an extra 3GB RAM via software and expandable to 1TB with micro SD.

The price is surprising. $179 with discount coupons for version +128, and 220 for version 8+256 (depends on the country of purchase).

Specification Details

As I discussed, POCO M4 Pro has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It is the first time that POCO M-series uses AMOLED display, which is enhanced by supporting DCI-P3 wide color gamut and having a brightness rating of 1000 nits at its peak. The screen is certified by SGS as “Eye Care Display” and “Seamless Display”, and allows the screen to be read automatically in bright conditions

In Reading 3.0 mode, it switches to a warmer color temperature to reduce eye strain and adds paper-like texture to backgrounds to maximize your reading fun. All this in an AMOLED that works with a resolution of 2400 x 1800 FHD +.

POCO M4 Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup: a 64MP main camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra wide angle camera and a macro camera. It is also the first 64MP camera in the POCO M series. The macro camera captures spectacular shots of the micro-world, and the 8MP ultra-wide camera expands the field of view to 118°, increasing more perspectives. The triple camera also provides multiple modes to expand your viewing enjoyment, with slow-motion video, time-lapse video, and night mode. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for selfies.

The POCO M4 Pro only weighs 179.5g and is 8.09mm thick. It is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, 33W Pro fast charge and a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. The fast 2.05 GHz octa-core CPU and ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU is made for gamers. If the 8 GB of RAM is not enough, it has dynamic RAM expansion technology that allows you to transfer an additional 3 GB of 256 GB of ROM.

With expandable storage up to 1TB, you can store up to 500 movies, 250,000 songs, and 500,000 images.

It also comes with dual speakers, Z-axis linear motor, and MIUI 13, all in three colors Power Black, Cool Blue, and POCO Yellow.

