The POCO M4 Pro 5G will be presented in late October or early November, according to a leak

Slowly but surely, POCO has been positioning itself in the market segment that made Xiaomi grow the most in its origins, that of phones that offer more than they should offer for the price at which they are sold. That is to say, the fringe of value for money in the lower segments of the market. And that’s where we find the POCO X3 NFC and POCO X3 Pro, and also where we find the POCO M3 and POCO M3 Pro 5G.

It is precisely in that last step, that of the M3, where we will soon have a new member of the Chinese family. According to a recent leak, the manufacturer is already preparing the POCO M4 Pro 5G launch, a phone that should hit the market between the end of this month of October and the beginning of November.

33W and MediaTek brain for the successor of the POCO M3 Pro 5G

The exclusive is brought by 91Mobiles, a well-known medium in charge of providing leaks and with a high number of hits, and what it tells us is that there is a new POCO phone on the way to the market, the M4 Pro 5G. The phone will become the successor to the POCO M3 Pro which can currently be purchased in our country, as well as other territories, and its arrival seems to be very close.

91Mobiles account that one of its leakers speaks that this POCO M4 Pro 5G would be presented sometime between the end of October and the start of November, and that everything points to the presentation will take place in India. Something very common in POCO phones, on the other hand. But the exact launch date is not specified, although it is indicated that the brand itself should not take long to announce the event.

Although no specifications have been revealed for this POCO M4 Pro 5G, we do know that the model responds to the code 21091116AG and that it will presumably arrive with 33W fast charge for its battery, of unknown capacity. Oh, and that the phone will have a MediaTek processor, the model of which is also unknown for now. Thus, it only remains to wait for POCO itself to give the notice that the phone arrives to learn more about it.

Via | 91mobiles