The POCO M4 Pro 5G is now official: 90Hz display, Dimensity 810 and more

LITTLE today announced the global launch of LITTLE M4 Pro 5G, a mid-range device aimed at young audiences.

LITTLE M4 Pro 5G arrives with him Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset, an octa-core processor that introduces a huge leap in performance over the previous generation, while also offering great efficiency.

Powered by a 6nm processor, this chip has Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.4 GHz, six ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores running at 2.0 GHz, and a contemporary ARM Mali-G57 MC2 graphics card running at 1068 MHz. .

The device also an integrated 5G modem and support for dual 5G standby, along with UFS 2.2 technology.

LITTLE M4 Pro 5G features 33W Pro fast charging technology. Powered by a 33W charger, the smartphone Fully charges its large 5000 mAh battery to 100% in just 59 minutes.

With just 10 minutes of charging, users will have up to 2 hours of video playback.

With a 240Hz touch sample rate and 90Hz display, the display offers a wide DCI-P3 compliant color gamut, and resolution FHD +.

Plus, its dynamic refresh rate automatically adapts to every form of entertainment, extending battery life. Videos are played at 60fps, movies at 25fps, while games can run at 60fps or 90fps.

POCO’s X-axis linear motor offers haptic tactile feedback that vibrates in reaction to game actions.

It has a lightweight 195g design, a thin 8.75mm frame, and a redesigned side fingerprint sensor. There are three elegant colors to choose from: a matte finish POCO Yellow, Cool Blue and Asphalt Black.

To follow your news, LITTLE M4 Pro 5G It has a camera sensor of 50MP and an 8MP ultra wide angle camera.

It also has a number of creative camera features such as night mode, kaleidoscope, slow motion and video. time-lapse. East smartphone has an option of selfies panoramas captured with its 16 MP front camera.

Availability and price:

LITTLE M4 Pro 5G It will be available on November 11 in Spain in two variants: 4GB + 64GB for € 229 and 6GB + 128GB for € 249 in the colors POCO Yellow, Cool Blue and Asphalt Black.

Also, from November 9 to 10, LITTLE M4 Pro 5G will have an exclusive pre-sale offer on GoBoo and from November 11 to 12 you can get it with an Early Bird offer in which the 4GB + 64GB version will be priced at € 199 and the 6GB + 128GB version at € 219

And with the exclusive coupon TEKFLOM4 You will get 5 euros of additional discount 5 euros of additional discount.



