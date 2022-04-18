The POCO F4 GT is about to be official: there is already a date to discover Xiaomi’s new gaming mobile

The POCO F3 GT, known in some markets as Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, was POCO’s first smartphone focused on gaming. Now the brand itself has confirmed the arrival of the LITTLE F4 GT as its substitute in this market.

In fact, and except for a major surprise, this new POCO F4 GT would be the global version of the well-known Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. If confirmed, we would already have on the table a good string of Technical specifications that would make it fully compete with other recent phones from Xiaomi sub-brands, such as the Black Shark 5, 5 RS and 5 Pro. Xiaomi mess with its sub-brands and names still present.

A LITTLE F4 GT with a lot of Redmi K50 Game Edition flavor

The next tuesday april 26 It will be when a telematic event of POCO in which this terminal will be presented. It will be at 2:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. As usual in this type of announcement, the company has not revealed too many details about the smartphone beyond its name.

Now, if we stick to what we already know about the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, this global version converted into the POCO F4 GT would stand out for several pieces such as its 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED panelall with a FullHD + panel and a touch sampling rate of 480 Hz. A screen size that, except for changes, would offer us total dimensions of 162.5 x 76.7 x 8.5 mm and a weight of 210 grams .

To go well endowed with power, this POCO F4 GT would mount a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 accompanied by a GPU adreno 730. All this with versions of 8 and 12 GB of RAM of the LPDDR5 type. In storage changes are not expected either, so we would have UFS 3.1 memories of 128 and 256GB.

Although if there is something that will surely not change in this device, it is its software. In all probability it will be MIUI 13 the version of the Xiaomi customization layer that we will find, which we remember is based on Android 12.

As far as price It is already more complicated to get it right, since you have to take into account the currency exchange and it is not always a normal exchange, but other economic factors are taken into account. The aforementioned Redmi K50 Game Edition is offered for about 457 euros in exchange, a figure that in any case does not seem to be going too far from this global version. In fact, I could go down and around 300 euros.

So, we will be waiting next Tuesday (not tomorrow, the next) to see if they end up confirming these specifications inherited from the Redmi K50 Game Edition or if they make any changes.