MobileAndroidTech News

The POCO F4 GT is about to be official: there is already a date to discover Xiaomi’s new gaming mobile

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The POCO F3 GT, known in some markets as Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, was POCO’s first smartphone focused on gaming. Now the brand itself has confirmed the arrival of the LITTLE F4 GT as its substitute in this market.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

In fact, and except for a major surprise, this new POCO F4 GT would be the global version of the well-known Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. If confirmed, we would already have on the table a good string of Technical specifications that would make it fully compete with other recent phones from Xiaomi sub-brands, such as the Black Shark 5, 5 RS and 5 Pro. Xiaomi mess with its sub-brands and names still present.

Read:

Apple to offer gift cards on Black Friday

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

A LITTLE F4 GT with a lot of Redmi K50 Game Edition flavor

Poco F4 Gt Ad

The next tuesday april 26 It will be when a telematic event of POCO in which this terminal will be presented. It will be at 2:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. As usual in this type of announcement, the company has not revealed too many details about the smartphone beyond its name.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Now, if we stick to what we already know about the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, this global version converted into the POCO F4 GT would stand out for several pieces such as its 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED panelall with a FullHD + panel and a touch sampling rate of 480 Hz. A screen size that, except for changes, would offer us total dimensions of 162.5 x 76.7 x 8.5 mm and a weight of 210 grams .

Read:

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14, an ideal convertible for the mid-range

To go well endowed with power, this POCO F4 GT would mount a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 accompanied by a GPU adreno 730. All this with versions of 8 and 12 GB of RAM of the LPDDR5 type. In storage changes are not expected either, so we would have UFS 3.1 memories of 128 and 256GB.

Although if there is something that will surely not change in this device, it is its software. In all probability it will be MIUI 13 the version of the Xiaomi customization layer that we will find, which we remember is based on Android 12.

As far as price It is already more complicated to get it right, since you have to take into account the currency exchange and it is not always a normal exchange, but other economic factors are taken into account. The aforementioned Redmi K50 Game Edition is offered for about 457 euros in exchange, a figure that in any case does not seem to be going too far from this global version. In fact, I could go down and around 300 euros.

So, we will be waiting next Tuesday (not tomorrow, the next) to see if they end up confirming these specifications inherited from the Redmi K50 Game Edition or if they make any changes.

Previous articleTelegram is updated with improvements in notifications, bots and more
Next articleDublin Airport: One resident makes over 12,000 noise complaints during 2021
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

The Xiaomi 12 Lite runs out of secrets in its latest leak

From the Xiaomi 12 series we have already met the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi...
Tech News

Get that notifications do not bother you in Windows 11

The Windows 11 Notification Center is quite useful, since with it it is possible to keep up...
Tech News

Windows 11 still hasn’t overtaken Windows XP on certain levels, and its adoption rate is slowing.

It is not a secret, the adoption rate of Windows 11 is being slower than that of Windows...
Android

Telegram already allows you to configure the automatic deletion of chats individually

Messaging platforms generally allow chats to be configured so that old conversations are automatically deleted, which helps everything...