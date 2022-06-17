The POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT already have a presentation date and it is imminent

Little has already ready renewal for two of its most popular terminals. On the one hand, the POCO F3 will give way to the new POCO F4. On the other hand, we will initially learn more about the POCO X4 Pro 5G, which will serve as the successor to the popular POCO X3 Pro.

we finally know when will we meet the new POCO F4 and POCO X4 GTAnd the good news is that we won’t have to wait long. The launch event will take place next Thursday, June 23.

Speed ​​as protagonist

Get ready, because next week we will have not one, but two new powerful phones from POCO. One of them is the long-awaited successor to the POCO F3 5G, which will receive the predictable name of LITTLE F4. The company has let us see its appearance with straight edges and a screen with a perforated front camera as a teaser before launch.

We know that the POCO F4 will be a powerful mobile, something that is evident in the specifications that the company has included on the event page: Snapdragon 870, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAMup to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, fourth generation AMOLED screen with 1,300 nits and 64 megapixel camera with OIS will be its main assets.

Something more enigmatic is the POCO X4 GT, of which the company has not released much clothing beyond a promotional image of the launch event. In it we can see that it also has flat edges and its screen, also perforated in the center to incorporate the front camera. With the last name GT and allusions to speed, it would normally be a superior version of the POCO X4 that we already know.

Both terminals have many ballots to become best sellers, although we will have to wait until next week to know exactly all its features and prices. Write down the date: Thursday, June 23 at 2:00 p.m. Spanish time.

