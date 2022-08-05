HomeMobileAndroidThe POCO C40 arrives in Spain: price and availability of the POCO...

The POCO C40 arrives in Spain: price and availability of the POCO with the largest screen and battery to date

Published on

By Brian Adam
The POCO C40 arrives in Spain: price and availability of the POCO with the largest screen and battery to date
the poco c40 arrives in spain: price and availability of
Following the usual stream of rumors and leaks, POCO officially launched the POCO C40 in Vietnam in early June, a few days before its global launch. This new device was thus added to its family of more modest phones, the C series, in which we already found the POCO C3 or the POCO C31, both in the Asian market.

And precisely the POCO C40, which just landed in Spain, has been the terminal chosen by POCO to launch the C series in our country. Among other features, this new model boasts the largest screen in the brand’s history (said by POCO herself) and a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

Price and availability of the POCO C40

Bit C40 03

The new POCO C40 will go on sale on August 8, but it can already be reserved in the POCO online store. There you can find it in three colors (POCO yellow, night black and nebula green) and in two configurations:

  • LITTLE C40 3GB/32GB: 149.99 euros

  • LITTLE C40 4GB/64GB: 169.99 euros

Big battery and big screen

bit C40

The first thing that stands out about the POCO C40 is that it mounts a JLQ JR10 chip, a completely unknown Chinese processor in the smartphone industry. It is accompanied by up to 4 GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card. As an operating system, it brings MIUI 13 for POCO based on Android 11.

They also highlight its 6.71-inch screen with HD + resolution and its 6,000 mAh battery. compatible with 18W fast charging (although the charger included in the box is 10W). In addition, it has a rear fingerprint reader, a 5 MP front camera and a rear camera made up of a 13 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Technical sheet of the POCO C40

LITTLE C40

Screen

6.71-inch IPS-LCD
HD+ resolution of 1,650 x 720 pixels
Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Processor

JLQ JR10

RAM

3GB / 4GB

Storage

32GB / 64GB + Mi

Drums

6,000mAh
Fast charge 18W

Front camera

5MP f/2.2

rear cameras

Main: 13MP f/2.2
Depth: 2MP f/2.4

Software

MIUI 13 for POCO, based on Android 11

connectivity

Dual SIM 4G
wifi-ac
Bluetooth 5.0
USB-C
3.5mm jack

Dimensions and weight

169.59 x 76.56 x 9.18mm
204g

Others

rear fingerprint reader
IP52 certification
FM Radio

Price

From €149.99

