The Pocket Mode function of your Android mobile, what it is and why you should use it

Have you heard of Pocket Mode before? Well, if you have an Android mobile, you can use this very useful and helpful function that you can find on almost any device.

pocket mode natively displayed in layers from almost all mobile manufacturersIn other words, your smartphone will most likely have this tool. But itself, what is Pocket Mode?

- Advertisement -

Well then, as such the so-called Pocket Mode it is not more than a tool that will prevent the mobile from being activated when it is inside one of your pockets.

How the Pocket Mode tool works on your Android mobile

The function follows the proximity sensor of your mobile, and here what usually happens is that when the phone is in the pocket with the screen facing in, it can happen that your leg inadvertently activates the fingerprint reader or the screenwhich can lead to accidental calls or messages, to give a few examples.

So, to prevent this kind of inconvenience that can lead to some good headaches, the vast majority of Android phones already have their respective Pocket Mode function, which is quite easy to activate. However, the steps themselves vary according to the manufacturer and the personalization layer of the mobile you have.

You will only need to access the settings of your mobile and in the search bar write Pocket Mode, in order to enter its respective tab and proceed to activate it. For example, in Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO terminals, you can find Pocket Mode within the app settingsthen in the tab Lock screen and always-on screen.

- Advertisement -

That said, what we recommend is that within the application of settings either Setting from your mobile, write Pocket Mode in the top search bar so that you save yourself investigating where the function is.