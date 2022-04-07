Tech NewsMobile

The Play Store will not allow you to install old and outdated apps

Abraham

Google wants to clean the Play Store of outdated apps that are not being updated.

The company has warned on your blog that, as of November 1, 2022it will hide apps and block their installation on devices if developers have not kept up with the latest versions of the Android operating system.

Specifically, Google has said that apps that do not target an Android API from two years prior to the latest major version of Android will not be discoverable or installable by users whose devices are running Android versions higher than the API level. purpose of the applications.

In short, this means that Android users who are keeping up with the latest software or those who have just bought new Android phones they will no longer be able to find or download old and outdated apps.

Google already requires new apps and updates to target an Android API level within one year of the release of the last major version of the Android operating system. Submitted app updates that do not meet this requirement cannot be published on Google Play.

The change will affect Abandoned apps or those where the developer is no longer keeping up with the latest Android API updates.

Google explains that current users of older apps affected by the new policy will still be able to discover, reinstall, and use them on any version of the Android operating system that the app supports.

As Google explained in its announcement about the new policy, each update to the Android operating system brings “privacy, security, and user experience improvements.”

Google points out that the “vast majority” of Google Play apps already meet the new requirements and will not be affected by the policy change. For other apps, this notification is to give developers time to make any necessary updates.


