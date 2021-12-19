The Play Store is making it easier to use Android TV and Wear OS

Depending on the type of device you choose, the secondary results and suggestions will change radically: for example, if I search for WhatsApp and choose Android TV, on which the app is not available natively, the system will suggest other communication platforms and social networks, for example Facebook Watch or Google Duo. If I do the same with Netflix, which is on both platforms, the most popular games produced and released by the company will appear on smartphones, while on ATV we find a VPN app to bypass geographical restrictions.

The news does not end there: after the most relevant results, a list of related searches. It is interesting to note that it is not possible to scroll the page down to explore the other results: it is necessary to press the appropriate button. This greater attention than in the past towards alternative form factors in which Android is present has already been observed in recent weeks: since the beginning of the month, when you end up on the page of an app available on multiple devices of a user, it is possible open a dropdown and start the installation remotely both on your smartwatch and on the TV or set-top box.