The platform economy faces a long struggle with Brussels

The European Commission has belatedly joined the global fight to protect the self-employed. A draft directive published Thursday would force companies such as Uber Technologies or Deliveroo to reclassify millions of freelancers as employees. VTC and food delivery companies would face increased costs and reduced demand.

So-called platform economy companies have long treated drivers and couriers as independent contractors, avoiding the responsibility of employing them directly. Many Uber drivers and Deliveroo riders see this as an attractive and flexible way to earn income in parallel, while setting their own hours and working for multiple employers. Others would prefer the rights and protections that come with a steady job.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager’s proposal is an attempt to provide legal certainty. Brussels estimates that its plan would change the employment status of up to 4.1 million of the 28 million Europeans currently classified as self-employed, entitling them to a minimum wage, sick leave, holidays and legal protections.

This would be a sea change for companies that depend on the self-employed. A study by consulting firm Copenhagen Economics, published last month, estimates that up to 75,000 couriers across the European Union could stop working if flexible employment is no longer an option. With fewer drivers, customers would have to wait longer for a ride or food delivery. On the other hand, companies in the platform economy could pass on additional labor costs, reducing the demand for their services.

Deadlines

Years of debate will pass before the directive reaches national legislation. However, the Commission’s efforts are in tune with other attempts to redefine contract work. Britain’s highest court ruled earlier this year that Uber drivers had employment rights. In August, a California judge struck down a measure that exempted certain companies from recognizing drivers as employees.

Some have already accepted the change that is coming. Just Eat Takeaway.com, the € 11 billion Dutch delivery group, treats most of its drivers in continental Europe as employees. In Spain, Uber responded to the government’s ban on self-employed workers by instructing staffing agencies to hire drivers, allowing it to comply with the law and avoid the direct liability of thousands of people.

The additional layer of costs will slow the path to profitability for VTC and home delivery companies. The alternative is a series of long and costly legal battles. The fight has only begun.