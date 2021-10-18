The plastic of the ocean surface that transforms into sunglasses

It is believed that there is 30 times more plastic on the seabed than on its surface, but even so we are talking about an enormous amount of garbage that floats through the oceans of the whole world.

To try to clean as much as possible, it is necessary, on the one hand, to clean faster than what gets dirty, and on the other, to present viable projects that collect the garbage and treat it properly.

One of these projects comes from the Netherlands with a process that collected 9 tons of plastic in the past week, all of them from the Pacific Ocean.

The idea is of Boyan slat founder of the NGO Ocean Cleanup. Their goal is to clean 90 percent of the floating ocean plastic by 2040, using a machine called “Jenny,” capable of catching the plastic using giant nets.

The project was launched in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in August. Now the results have been presented, and it promises.

Where is the garbage island

It is an area of ​​the ocean covered with marine debris and plastics located in the Pacific Ocean, between coordinates 135 ° to 155 ° W and 35 ° to 42 ° N. They have already given it various names, such as Garbage Island, Toxic Island, Great Pacific Garbage Patch, Great Pacific Garbage Zone, Pacific Garbage Whirlpool, or Pollution Island.

In plasticcollectors.com they comment on its main composition, fishing nets, and in forbes they indicate the different areas in the world that could be considered islands of garbage.

How Jenny works

The idea is to have a floating barrier of about 100 meters in the shape of a funnel. Two boats tow it across the ocean and let the ocean current itself push the plastic into the nets.

Once collected, plastic is transported to shore and recycled into sunglasses They sell for $ 200, money dedicated to financing the cleanup.

It is possible that 10 Jennys could clean up 50 percent of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in five years, although haters point to it as a futile endeavor, as most are under the sea, not on the surface.

The biggest criticism of all points to the fact that the containers used by the Jenny device work with fossil fuels, but even so it is clear that the first step must be taken, solutions must be shown and then improved. Sitting criticizing from Twitter, there is not much progress.