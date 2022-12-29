The plan with Netflix ads does not take off, for now it does not sell all advertising

- Advertisement -

It must be recognized that the idea of Netflix with their plan that includes ads it’s not bad at heart. But beyond this, what is truly important is what users think. And, from what has been known, for the moment there are not many who decide to sign up for the option we are talking about.

It must be remembered that the offer made from the platform is as follows: paying less per month -two euros-, you can access most of the content that Netflix has. And, yes, it must be assumed that the ads are present in the broadcasts and that some options are lost (one of these is downloads, which are vital for many, and being able to enjoy the highest image quality in movies and videos). It is not crazy, but the market in the end is the one that dictates judgment. And, it seems, it is for the moment it is not very good.

Serve advertising, this is the question for Netflix

According to the source of the information, the data that has been known regarding how Netflix is ​​serving the public in its plan is not the best possible (for the moment the number of users it has in the new plan has not been disclosed, something that is expected quite expectantly). The fact is that the data is clear: for the moment the company It has only been able to serve 80% of what was planned so he has had to return the remainder and not collect it.

Obviously, they are not particularly encouraging data, but it must not be forgotten that Netflix is ​​in uncharted territory, which means that may have been especially optimistic and they will have to be more cautious from now on. In addition, this does not have to indicate that the new plan is a failure, since we are talking about additional income that comes yes or yes. On the other hand, it must also be taken into account that the prices of the platform in the ads are the most expensive in the sector (up to 10 dollars per thousand views), which may mean, once again, that the estimates were above the normal. They have to be adjusted, therefore, with a view to 2023.

A normalization process that was already expected to be long

The CEO of the company was already clear about it because from the beginning he knew that the paradigm shift could cost that it was accepted by the users, and this seems to be exactly what is happening. Of course, this information does not make Netflix abandon the idea of ​​the plan with ads, far from it, it simply has to polish it and know exactly the market it has (from subscribers and income from ads). But, what is clear, is that at first all this has not been liked excessively by the clients, who in the end are the ones in charge.