The plan of supermarkets against suppliers may not compensate

Published on

By Brian Adam
Although Coca-Cola or Tropicana orange juice are more expensive for customers, they represent a greater real benefit for sellers

Battles with consumer giants carry hidden costs for European supermarket chains. Retailers like Tesco are turning to cheaper proprietary products to fill the gaps left on shelves by expensive brands like Pepsi and Heinz baked beans. This will help keep your margins intact. But switching to cheaper products still takes a hit to revenue.

Britain’s biggest supermarket is struggling on several fronts. In late June, he pulled Kraft Heinz ketchup, beans and soups from shelves in the face of what he described as “unjustifiable” price hikes. A week later, Mars stopped supplying cat food after a similar dispute. Mainland supermarkets are also lobbying in a bid to shield cash-strapped consumers from commodity inflation. Ahold Delhaize, the Dutch owner of the US$27 billion Stop & Shop chain, took a similar step with Nestle’s KitKat and Nescafe bars earlier this year. Germany’s Edeka has pulled PepsiCo products from its shelves.

The disputes are accelerating an existing strategic shift underway. Tesco and others are investing heavily in their own brands. In March, Britain’s Asda announced it was spending £45m to launch a brand, Just Essentials, aimed at consumers with little money. Premium retailer Marks & Spencer is also expanding its budget range, having invested £100m over the last three years. Inflation and the rise in the cost of living make customers more receptive to buying on the downside: half of shoppers now buy “private label” products, according to IRI data.

However, there is a catch that translates into money for supermarkets. Although Coca-Cola or Tropicana orange juice are more expensive for customers, they represent a greater real benefit for sellers. Take for example a bottle of Heinz ketchup sold by the British chain J Sainsbury at a price of 3.50 pounds. If the retailer makes a 25% gross margin, he pockets 87 pence for each bottle sold. But even if he makes twice that percentage markup on his own brand of ketchup, which sells for 95 pence, he only makes 44 pence gross profit, about half what he makes on a bottle of Heinz. With their own costs rising, supermarkets need to find a remedy that doesn’t put so much of a strain on their revenue and bottom line.

