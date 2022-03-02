The Pixel Watch watch will arrive this year, will it be able to with Apple’s?

It seems that this time yes. Speculation has been going on for a long time about the arrival of a Google smartwatch and, it seems, this will be the year in which the North American company will finally take the step to compete with companies such as Apple and Samsung. So at last the clock will come Pixel Watch.

The information comes this time due to a leak of the inventory of a US operator, where it has been possible to see that the device we are talking about would arrive at the end of summer along with a new Google phone: the Pixel 6a. In this way, it seems that the company that owns Android is planning the arrival of important news for the fall, and one of them would be the long-awaited smart watch whose arrival has been speculated since 2018 (but that Mountain’s own firm View has indicated that it hasn’t happened because Wear OS isn’t completely sold on it yet…what the hell).

What is known about the Pixel Watch

Some of the options that seem quite clear regarding what the Pixel Watch will offer are that it will have different colors (it is suggested that there will be gold, black and gray at least) and that it will have very interesting storage: nothing less than 32GB, which ensures that a large number of applications can be installed. Obviously, the operating system used will be Wear OSand everything suggests that it will be the third generation of this development that will be integrated with relevant improvements both in the speed of work and in what has to do with energy consumption.

FPT

In what has to do with the design, what has been known comes from some filtered images and there are two things that stand out on your screen. The first thing is that this will be circular, so it’s a complete departure from the way the Apple Watch is. On the other hand, the panel bezels will be very curvedwhich will allow you to have a very striking look to the smart watch and with the feeling of being a one-piece element.

Accompanied by the Pixel 6a

Everything leads us to believe that this will be the smartphone that, together with the aforementioned smart watch, will be announced at the Google I/O event to be held in May. This is a team that will have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display and it will not lack a 4,800 mAh battery to ensure a fairly good autonomy. On the other hand, the minimum storage will be 128 GB, which means quite an advance.

Besides, everything suggests that this phone will have a camera that will include a main camera of 12MP and everything suggests that a Snapdragon processor with 5G connectivity will be included inside. Therefore, it will be a complete mobile that could stand out for its price and that will surely arrive in Spain.

>