The Pixel Watch is now official: this is the first Google watch to compete with the Apple Watch

It was an open secret that Google would present its first smartwatch at this Google I/O 2022. A year and a half ago they bought Fitbit to have the experience of the manufacturer in the sector. Now, after a torrent of rumors where we have been able to learn almost all its secrets, the Pixel Watch is now official.

As we have told you, it is the google’s first smartwatch, so it has the pressure to enter a market dominated by the Apple Watch of the giant of the bitten apple. In order to compete, Google has equipped its Pixel Watch with the best technologies, as you will see later.

That yes, the presentation has been very decaffeinated, since they have not confirmed their characteristics, but we will unite what they have said in the Google I/O 2022 with the previous leaks since, absolutely everything that they have said about the Pixel Watch, already we knew him previously.

Design and features of the Pixel Watch

Woman with the Pixel Watch Google

On an aesthetic level, we find a model that bets on a traditional design to be offered as a circular dial watch, although under the sphere it has the best technology on the market. Available in two dimensions of 40 and 44 mm, this smartwatch has some very interesting features.

We’ll start by talking about your OLED screen to offer an image quality beyond any doubt and that will allow you to see any notification on the sunniest days.

How could it be otherwise in a device with these characteristics, andl Pixel Watch will offer all kinds of sensors with which to monitor every last step you take, including GPS, pedometer, blood oxygen level sensor, 24-hour heart rate monitor with the possibility of doing electrocardiograms… Without a doubt, a quality product that has nothing to envy its rival, the Apple Watch.

enlarge photo Pixel Watch front Google

To this must be added different tools based on Fitbit solutions so you can control any physical activity you have done, or monitor your physical condition in the most comfortable way.

Google has announced that hwill open a first WiFi version, in addition to an LTE model so you can make calls or connect to the Internet without having to pick up your mobile phone. Another remarkable detail comes with its operating system. As expected, the Pixel Watch runs Wear OS 3.1, the operating system developed jointly by Google and Samsung and based on Android 11.

Pixel Watch price and release date

At the moment we do not know more details about the device, so we will have to wait for the big G to give more information about it. What they have confirmed is that A phone running Android 8 or higher and a Google account will be required to use this premium smartwatch.

