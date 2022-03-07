The Pixel Watch could debut in a few months alongside the Pixel 6a

For a long time, we have heard rumors about the Pixel Watchalthough so far it has not materialized officially.

In the spring, it seems quite likely that Google will launch the Pixel 6a and today we have heard that both devices could launch together.

According to Max Weinbach of AndroidPolice, An unidentified source has spotted a reference to the Pixel Watch in a US carrier’s inventory system.

For now, the Pixel Watch is listed under the codename “rohan” in the carrier’s database, which also says it will offer 32GB of storage and be available in grey, black and gold colours.

Weinbach also notes that since the carrier in question has never offered a non-cellular smartwatch, the Pixel Watch is likely to have some kind of cellular connectivity capability.

Additionally, Weinbach’s source says the carrier’s inventory listing shows references to a different device codenamed “bluejay,” or the Pixel 6a.

We don’t yet know when this will happen, but this information points to a joint launch of the Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch sometime in the next few months.



