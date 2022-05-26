The Pixel NotePad is delayed. When will the first Google foldable arrive?

Folding phones are becoming a trend. Without going any further, yesterday we showed you the design of Motorola’s next Razr 3. We also know that Google is working on its own product, although we fear that the Pixel Fold or Pixel NotePad (the name is not known for sure) has suffered a new delay. And we won’t see it until 2023.

As reported by colleagues at 9to5Google, well-known analyst Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants and a very reliable source in the industry, has stated that Google’s next foldable phone is delayed until spring 2023. Or what it’s the same: it will be presented at Google I/O 2023.

What we know about Google’s folding phone

Google’s initial idea was to present this product during the first half of this year 2022. The Mountain View-based giant was aiming to launch this foldable screen phone during Google I/O 2022, but it didn’t make it on time.

Now, the expected Pixel Fold has suffered a new delay. The reason? It has not met the standards that Google has set for this product. It should be remembered that the big G is one of the main players in the folding sector.

Hearing from multiple sources in their supply chain that the Google foldable launch was delayed until next spring… pic.twitter.com/QXr7hhV3ZX

— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 25, 2022

No, at the moment Google has not launched its own folding phone, but it has supported Samsung a lot with its Fold line, in addition to adapting Android L to be compatible with the particularity offered by this type of screen that can be unfolded to adopt different dimensions.

Google is very clear that folding smartphones are the future

And of course, Google wants its first folding phone to be the great benchmark in the sector, with the permission of its Korean ally, so they want the Pixel Fold or Pixel NotePad to shine with its own light.

As for the type of screen you would use, everything indicates that it will be the same panel that will mount the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but this information still needs to be confirmed. Also, Samsung is having trouble getting the necessary components, so the launch of the Pixel Fold could have been delayed for this reason as well.

Finally, in the fall we have a new appointment with Google to officially present its smart watch, the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, so there is still a ray of hope to see its first folding smartphone.

Now, the only thing we can do is be patient and hope that this phone reaches the market as soon as possible and at a reasonable price.

