The Pixel Fold can be seen in two animations in the Android 12L beta

Google’s first folding smartphone has been leaked again just days after its appearance on Geekbench.

This time, Two animations have been discovered in Android 12L Beta 2, which look like the ones Google shows when you first set up a new Pixel.

These animations show a foldable device with a single physical button on the right side of the device. The inclusion of a single physical button would be rare, but Huawei has already experimented with the absence of volume buttons on the Mate 30 Pro – something it did not repeat with the Mate 40 Pro.

The aspect ratio of the device’s screen appears to be 8: 7 (1.14: 1), compared to 9: 8.4 (1.07: 1) on the Oppo Find or 22.5: 18 (1.25: 1) on the Galaxy Z Fold3.

The Pixel Fold is expected to come with Google’s Tensor chip that debuted with the Pixel 6. The Pixel Fold could be the first device with Android 12L.