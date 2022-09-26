The Pixel Buds Pro will sound better than ever after their next update

- Advertisement -

Google recently renewed its headphone catalog with its new flagship. We talk about the , a high-end model that comes to compete with the AirPods Pro. And very soon they will improve their quality.

Mainly because the Mountain View-based manufacturer is already working on a new update to the popular headphones to add a five-band equalizer, as well as support for volume balance.

With this, the google tws earphones They will receive two very interesting features that will significantly improve the sound quality offered by the Pixel Buds Pro, as reported by 9to5Google.

Seven presets to enjoy the best sound

To say that Google has not officially announced this update, but the guys from 9to5Google have “gutted” the latest APK corresponding to the version 1.0.474476083 of the Pixel Buds application revealing this data.

As indicated from the well-known portal, Google wants to add a five-band equalizer for the Pixel Buds Pro. Through this element, we can adjust five different sound bands, namely, bass, bass, midrange, treble, and upper treble to optimize the sound based on the musical genre that we are listening to and our personal tastes.

To do this, each of the bands will have a horizontal slider in the Google Pixel Buds Pro app itself, so you can customize the sound profile as you prefer.

Also, Google will also add a total of seven presets, including Balanced, Clarity, Default, Heavy Bass, Last Saved, Light Bass, and Vocal Boost. A series of predefined settings that will allow us to adjust the sound of these noise-cancelling headphones more quickly.

Finally, among the news that will come to Google’s most powerful headphones, say that the Pixel Buds Pro will also have a new volume balance function and that will allow you to adjust the volume of each of the headphones to your liking. Something useful to save battery.

According to the date release of this update which will provide the Pixel Buds Pro with a five-band equalizer, predefined settings and the possibility of adjusting the volume of each earphone, as we have indicated before, Google has not said anything about it. But everything indicates that these functions could arrive in the coming weeks through an update, so we will have to be vigilant.

