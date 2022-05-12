The Pixel Buds Pro will arrive this summer with ANC, more battery and water resistance

Announced within its great Google I/O 2022 event, the company has just presented its new generation of wireless headphones with the Pixel Buds Prowhich are geared to accompany their new smartphones, are updated with some high-end features such as active noise cancellation, new water resistance, or improved autonomy.

Under a design practically identical to that of its previous headphones, we find medium-sized rounded button devices, highlighting on this occasion a small redesign in terms of its colors, maintaining a black body on which the different colors of its Touch panel. In addition, the headphones have some sensors that will measure the pressure in the ear canal to ensure that wearing them for a long period does not become uncomfortable.

An intelligent adaptation that will also be applied to playback with the Volume EQ function, which will automatically adjust the tuning based on the volume of the Pixel Buds Pro, ensuring that the highs, mids and lows sound consistently balanced. Unfortunately, one of the main features, support for spatial audio, will not be added until later in the year, as specified by the company in a post on its official blog.

Although without a doubt one of the most remarkable features of the Pixel Buds Pro is the presence of an active noise cancellation system (or ANC)built with a 6-core audio chip running Google’s internal algorithms and technology Silent Sealwhich adapts the shape of the headphones to the ear canal to block out as much external noise as possible, thus guaranteeing better isolation from unwanted external noise.

However, we will continue to have a Transparency mode that will allow ambient sound to enter, if one wishes, to keep us aware of our surroundings. An especially useful quality for those who use these headphones outside for sports activities such as running. And it is that in fact the headphones have IPX4 type water resistanceguaranteeing its impermeability against drizzle and sweat, also adding IPX2 water resistance (slightly less) for its case.

Lastly, the battery can be charged wirelessly and offers 11 hours of listening time. With ANC activated, the headphones can be used for up to 7 hours. They will be available for pre-order starting July 21. To check if they will be available in your country and for more product updates, click here.

Availability and price

Unlike the affordable Pixel Buds A-Series introduced last year, the new Pixel Buds Pro arrive at a price more in line with the high-end, low an introductory price of 219 euros for its four color versions Coral, Fog Grey, Charcoal and Lime Green.

Thus, although already registered on the official Google website, these wireless headphones will not be available for purchase. until next July.