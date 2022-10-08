The Pixel 7 is official and I couldn’t be happier with my Pixel 5

The market stops at nothing. Not even the semiconductor crisis has managed to prevent launches from continuing in a terribly robotic way with terminals that replace their (already) predecessors year after year. A rhythm that very few consumers can followlet’s be clear, and that is why the average term for renewing a mobile phone is still three years, no matter how much the manufacturers want us to do it every 12 months.

This is my particular case, and I suppose that of many others, although in my case my renewal cycle has never been as relaxed as it is now. I came to change my phone every year, on occasion even more frequently. But that’s already the past. With the 7 already on the street, and many factors that make it attractive on its side, I will continue with my Pixel 5 for at least another year. As I often say: maybe I’m getting old.

- Advertisement -

Pixel 5 one more year

I have already dedicated an extensive article to explain that right now, without being able to talk about the future, there was only one manufacturer that could tear me out of the hands of Google Pixels. That manufacturer was none other than OPPO and the experience that led me to this conclusion was the one that offered me, and continues to offer me, the Google Pixel 5. A phone that It’s not anywhere near perfect, but for me it’s more than enough.

- Advertisement -

To the point that it’s not going to be one but two generations of Pixel models that I’m going to skip. As attractive as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro may seem to me, the Pixel 5 will continue to slip into my pocket for at least another year. Unless we have an accident along the way, naturally. Disasters cannot be anticipated and hopefully they will not occur. Because I carry it without a cover. To the ‘command’. Playing it to me in exchange for enjoying its design.

There are already two generations of Pixel that have passed me that are newer than the Pixel 5, and yet I still consider its photography one of the best on the market. Even in today’s market. Yes, mobiles advance season after season, model after model, but we are at such a point of maturity that renewing every year seems absurd to me. Beyond wanting to cover a certain quota of whims that has been disappearing for me over time.

- Advertisement -

Photography. Cleaning.

Photography was the main factor that led me to the Pixel 5, Google’s choice as the developer of a camera that, to this day, perfectly maintains the level. Night shots, daytime, with or without blur. First-class photography thanks to artificial intelligence that makes me not want to face a renewal because I think I would not gain as much from the change as the outlay that doing it would entail.

Another differentiating factor was having pure Android. Not exactly pure, let’s understand each other. Google does its little things to differentiate itself, but we can say that Pixels are “what Android should be” for all brands. Then each one plays her cards and it seems fine to me, but I’ve been through almost all of them and I wouldn’t change the Pixel Launcher experience for the world. Or for almost nothing.

In fact, I have Android 13 on the Pixel 5, which will also arrive on board the Pixel 7 in a few days. I will lose some other feature that, due to power and design, will not abandon these models to reach the others. It’s the small price I pay for have purchased the latest Pixel without a Tensor processor. Mine has the Snapdragon 765, one of the underrated at the time.

Not everything is perfect, but it is enough

When you want to renew your mobile, think, how much is it going to cost you what you want to earn with the jump?

There are things to improve, naturally. Like the autonomy, certainly limited despite the fact that I spend more time under WiFi than under data, indoors instead of under the sun. A little more size would not hurt either, although I have gotten used to the 5.99 inches of the Pixel 5 to a point that the rest of the mobiles seem gigantic to me. But I think I can wait a little longer to change. Precisely because that change would not be out of necessity, but on a whim.

So if nothing changes if nothing melts inside my “little one”, I’ll continue with the Pixel 5 for one more season. A mobile that if you find in a store with stock is still a fabulous purchase. Even now that there would already be two renewals ahead of him. The bug of changing mobile is constantly passing. Perhaps because I am already older than a forest. Or perhaps because the Pixel 5 still offers, to this day, a magnificent experience that is difficult to ignore.