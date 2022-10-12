The Pixel 7 allows easy unlocking but it does not work to open your bank app or pay

- Advertisement -

One of the novelties of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is the possibility of using the face unlock. It is a novelty after two years of absence.

Google first brought Face Unlock to the Pixel 4 back in 2019, but then went back to the fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 5 and 6 (it’s also built into the Pixel 7). Now the ability to unlock the phone with your face is back. However, there is a “but”

You won’t be able to use your face to sign in to apps or make payments. You will still have to use your fingerprint.

- Advertisement -

The reason is that Face Unlock only uses the 2D image obtained by the camera, so it is not very secure. Other sensors like Face ID use 3D sensors and are therefore much more secure.

In the Android Compatibility Definition document, Face Unlock is listed as Biometrics Class 1. Basically, a convenient way to unlock your phone. So to unlock apps, like the one for the bank, you will have to use the fingerprint sensor, or a strong PIN/password.

Google says that “Thanks to advanced machine learning models for facial recognition, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 have Face Unlock, but we’re doing it a little differently. With Google Tensor G2, we achieved good facial accuracy performance with the front camera on the Pixel 7.”

- Advertisement -

So face unlock is here, but it’s not as secure as the one we had on the Pixel 4, nor does it work as well in the dark as the Pixel 4 did. Still, it’s a much more convenient way to unlock your phone. .



