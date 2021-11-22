The Pixel 6a is seen in its first leaked renders with a familiar design

Just a month ago Google launched its latest Pixel 6 and 6 Pro flagship series.

However, in early 2022, we expect the company to launch variant “a” with a more affordable price.

Now, thanks to leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, we have an idea of ​​what to expect from the Google Pixel 6a. If these leaked renders are true, we can expect a very similar phone to the Pixel 6.

This phone seems to inherit the design of the Pixel 6 series, to the point that it looks identical to the Pixel 6. There is no headphone jack, it has a 6.2-inch flat screen, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a camera dual lens at the rear and a selfie camera cutout centered at the front.

Knowing what we know about A-series devices, however, cutouts are likely inside the phone. The Google Tensor chip is unlikely to be on board, for example, which would also likely mean that it would lack some photography capabilities from the main Pixel 6 series.

There could also be lower specs in other areas in order to keep the price low.

We don’t know when Google plans to release this phone. However, since it’s leaking now, it can’t be very far, maybe a few months.