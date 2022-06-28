The Pixel 6a fingerprint reader seems much faster than the Pixel 6 Pro

- Advertisement -

There is still a month to go until the official launch of the Pixel 6a Google’s next budget phone, but a YouTuber already Has published a first analysis.

The most interesting thing is that we can see that the Pixel 6a’s under-display fingerprint scanner is much faster than the Pixel 6 Pro’s.

This is great news, because the Pixel 6 series has received criticism for the slowness of the fingerprint scanner against other rivals. Google officially acknowledged the problem and blamed it on the “enhanced security algorithms” of the Pixel 6 series.

In the video, you can see that the Pixel 6a’s fingerprint scanner works even with a shorter touch, while the Pixel 6 Pro requires you to hold your finger longer and press harder on the screen to register your fingerprint.

This finding is in line with statements from Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh, who confirmed last month that the Pixel 6a uses a different fingerprint sensor than the Pixel 6 family.

The video also goes over the Pixel 6a’s camera, and from the few photo samples, it appears that the Pixel 6a offers very similar colors to the Pixel 6 Pro, but the amount of detail resolved is not as high.

The Pixel 6a is shaping up to be one of the most tempting new budget phones of the year. This new 6a model will reach many more countries, including Europe for €459. Pixel 6a pre-orders start on July 21, while the launch date is set for July 28.