The Pixel 6 will debut ‘Live Translate’ to translate messages, transcripts and more in real time

A few weeks after its official presentation, new features of the Pixel 6 continue to be filtered, and this time they have to do with the software, with a new function that will debut the next flagships of Google.

Is about ‘Live Translate’, a new function that will integrate the Google translator in the Pixel operating system as an exclusive feature, at least temporarily. With this integration Google will enhance real-time translation on Android.

A preview of ‘Live Translate’

XDA-Developers has exclusively shown a small preview of what will be ‘Live Translate, an option that will be found within the system settings and what allows translate in real time to our language the posts, the Subtitle generated automatically with the transcript in real time, the camera and access interpreter mode.

In the settings, the user will select to which language he wants to translate and from which languages, to download these languages ​​and the translation can be carried out, translations will be done locally on the device, so your messages or transcripts will never be sent to Google’s servers. Depending on the language, some functions or others will be available.

Everything indicates that ‘Live Translate’ will simply be the integration of Google Translate with Android 12 so that it can translate the text of the messages, the subtitles in real time, improve its integration with the camera and that interpret mode that seems to be useful for translate calls If we are guided by the icons that appear on the ‘Live Transfer’ configuration screen: messages, voice memos, camera, calls, videos and music.

Via | XDA-Developers

