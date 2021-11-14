The Pixel 6 lose the Magic Eraser with the latest Google Photos update [SOLUCIONADO]

Update: Google is releasing a new version of Google Photos 5.67 that re-enables Magic Eraser on the Pixel 6

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have hit the market with quite a few problems, and now one more joins the list, although thankfully this should be easily fixed.

The Pixel 6’s exclusive Magic Eraser feature It has disappeared for many users who have updated to the latest version of Google Photos.

According to some users, the Magic Eraser functionality has disappeared in the latest update of the application, version 5.67. Media like Android Police or Mishaal Rahman from XDA Developers have confirmed that their Pixel 6 have lost functionality.

Google may have already stopped rolling out Google Photos version 5.67 as many users report that they are no longer receiving the update. It could also be that the new version is being rolled out in phases.

Once users receive Photos version 5.67 and the Magic Eraser is gone, there is nothing that can be done to get it back. Even uninstalling all the app updates doesn’t bring it back. This could be because the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro initially shipped with a basic version of Photos that doesn’t support this functionality.