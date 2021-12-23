The Pixel 6 displays under review by DxoMark: more similar than you might think

The display Google’s Pixel 6 Pro reproduces images with soft and at the same time faithful colors, while that of the Pixel 6 is obviously inferior in terms of quality, but less than what some would have bet. They can be summarized as follows: i verdicts of DxOMark, which previously had evaluated the shooting performance of Pixel 6 Pro (causing considerable discussion) and which has now focused on the screens of the two Made by Google smartphones.

SUMMARY OF THE VERDICT ON PIXELS 6

The 6.4-inch 90Hz OLED screen of Google Pixel 6 has received 87 points, valid for the 21st place overall and for the fourth for high-end smartphones, preceded by OnePlus 8T, TCL 20 Pro 5G and Xiaomi 11T, side by side with 89 points. The highest value (85) came from color reproduction and the lowest (65) from video playback. Here, in summary, Pros and Cons of the Pixel 6 Display: Yup Brightness acceptable in most circumstances Particularly faithful colors in closed and / or poorly lit environments Smooth video game playback Well managed judder and frame drop during video playback

No Low brightness with HDR10 content Automatic “step-by-step” brightness adjustment Poor color uniformity and brightness in the dark (see image below)



SUMMARY OF THE VERDICT ON PIXEL 6 PRO

The 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED screen Google Pixel 6 Pro has received 90 points, valid for the sixth place overall and for the fifth for the premium range smartphones, preceded, in order, by iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, Huawei P50 Pro and Galaxy S21 Ultra, respectively at 99, 98, 93 and 91 points. The highest value (87) Google Pixel 6 Pro has conquered it in chromatic reproduction while the lowest (64) in video reproduction, the same areas in which for better or for worse Pixel 6 “standard” stood out.

Google Pixel 6 74.8 x 158.6 x 8.9 mm

6.4 inches – 2400×1080 px Google Pixel 6 Pro 75.9 x 163.9 x 8.9 mm

6.7 inches – 3120×1440 px

Here, in summary, Pros and Cons of the Pixel 6 Pro Display: Yup Brightness acceptable in most circumstances Faithful colors, especially indoors and shaded outdoors Smooth playback while playing video games and browsing Well managed judder and frame drop during video playback

No Too low brightness with HDR10 content Automatic “step-by-step” brightness adjustment In direct sunlight orange dominates and the brightness is not sufficient

In SOURCE And STREET find the full reports compiled by DxoMark technicians on Google Pixel 6.