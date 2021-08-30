The Pixel 6 could be presented before the iPhone 13

September aims to be a prolific month for releases. First, of course, the more than expected iPhone 13 and now, according to a leak, it seems that it will share the limelight with the top of the Google range, the also expected Pixel 6. And it is not only that, it seems that just as happened the last year, although on that occasion as a result of the delay to October of the presentation of the iPhone 12, Google could once again get ahead of Apple, presenting its Pixel 6 a few days before we see the next generation of Apple’s smartphone.

We must start, yes, from a base, and it is that for the moment none of the manufacturers, neither Apple nor Google, have officially pronounced. Yes, we have, since the delay last year, heard that Apple did not want that circumstance to repeat itself, and that therefore it is striving for the iPhone 13 to be presented in September. Regarding the Pixel 6, in principle we expected it for the beginning of October, in view of the progression of recent years.

And it is that the history pointed to October or, at most, to very, very late September, remember that the Pixel 5 was presented on September 30, the Pixel 4, for its part, was presented on October 15, 2019 and the Pixel 3 on October 9, 2018. It is true that last year was in September, but instead of being an exception, some rumors suggest that the month could be repeated this year, with the Pixel 6, but much sooner than the 5.

As we can read in Wccftech, it is possible that Google has tightened the deadlines and, consequently, the Google Pixel 6 is presented on Monday, September 13. Something that, if we continue to rely on rumors, could make the Pixel 6 ahead of the iPhone 13, for whose presentation some voices point to two days later, on Wednesday, September 15. This way, it would enjoy some media spotlight before the iPhone 13 overshadows it all. There are also other voices that point to September 17, but an Apple presentation on a Friday afternoon is a bit strange to me.

The great novelty of the Pixel 6 will be Google Tensor, the Soc designed by the company and with which it intends to compete in performance with the top of the range from other manufacturers. And here I would say that since it is a first generation, we should not wait too long, but of course, then I remember what Apple did last year with its M1 and I am not so clear anymore. However, anticipating Apple a few days to present the Pixel 6 seems like a smart move and that, if it is finally confirmed, will allow the company to boast of having advanced to those of Cupertino.