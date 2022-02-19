MobileAndroid

The Pixel 6 and that tunnel of problems with the fingerprint reader: the solution software is not working

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

That change of course on the fingerprint reader of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has not convinced fully customers and enthusiasts is certainly not new. Apart from the parenthesis with the Pixel 4 and their Motion Sense, a refined “package” of radars, cameras and sensors for secure face unlocking that took years of work, Google has remained faithful to the old but flawless physical fingerprint reader, revived on Pixel 5.

Then in Mountain View they launched the Pixel 6 project, deciding to revolutionize everything, it seems, definitely. So we aligned ourselves with fashions and what the market was asking for, so goodbye to Motion Sense and the temporary physical fingerprint reader to marry modernity the relevance of reader in the display. The point is that between the two technologies available, optical or ultrasound, the designers opted for the first, probably to keep the prices of the two top of the range low (which, in fact, are low, even in Italy).

Google Pixel 6 Pro 75.9 x 163.9 x 8.9 mm
6.7 inches – 3120×1440 px		 Google Pixel 5 70.4 x 144.7 x 8.1 mm
6 inches – 2340×1080 px		 Google Pixel 4 XL 75.1 x 160.4 x 8.2 mm
6.3 inches – 3040×1440 px

 

But – the chronicle tells it – there was no lack of problems: recognition accuracy seemed far from flawless and several complained about its slowness. And they continue to be there due to Google’s “clumsiness”: the company has made software available to repairers to calibrate the Pixel 6 fingerprint reader once the display has been replaced, but often the instrument fails to do its duty.

There are tons of posts on the Google support forum, Reddit and company, and the problem which emerged in the news with the video up here in which we try to analyze the question in depth, seems to have been holding on for months without in the meantime in Mountain View they have done anything to solve it. The error message that appears at the beginning of the procedure is what you see below: “I can’t find the unique calibration software for this device”therefore the installation does not even start.

 

Among the various messages that appeared in the discussion channels, a user who qualifies as a Google technician explains that behind the error message there would be problems with Windows, and therefore, starting the calibration with other systems, everything would go smoothly. He said he gave it a try with a Pixel 5 and a Chromebook went smoothly, without suddenly showing an error message.

 

In the meantime on Issue Tracker Big G has shown he wants to shed some light on the anomaly, even if the action seems a bit late since the first reports date back to November while the takeover of Google dates back to the first days of February. For the moment there are no news, with all due respect to those who, after a repair to the display, have to deal with an even more recalcitrant release system than before.

 

  • Google Pixel 6 Pro is available online from Bpm power to 857 euros or from eBay to 949 euros.
  • Google Pixel 6 is available online from Bpm power to 589 euros or from eBay to 679 euros.

Available on: Pixel 6 Pro at € 950 and Pixel 6 at € 646. (Update of February 17, 2022, 10:07 am)

Previous articleOnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, here we are: announcement today at 14:30
Abraham

Related articles

Android

The Pixel 6 and that tunnel of problems with the fingerprint reader: the solution software is not working

That change of course on the fingerprint reader of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has not convinced...
Android

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, here we are: announcement today at 14:30

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be presented today, February 17th during the special event "A OnePlus Double...
Android

OPPO Find X5 and X5 Pro, all ready for launch: date and images revealed

OPPO announces the launch date of the new Find X5 line, confirming the arrival of the base model...
Android

Official Redmi K50 Gaming: high performance, low (China) prices

Redmi makes the awaited official in China K50 Gaming gaming smartphone. The hope, for European enthusiasts, is that...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.