The Pixel 6 also receives Adaptive Sound functionality

Adaptive Sound it’s a feature that Google released late last year, as part of the Pixel feature drop.

It is designed to enhance the phone’s audio output by adjusting its equalization based on surrounding noise.

This is how Google explains it in its Web page:

Adaptive Sound subtly and automatically optimizes the volume based on the level of ambient noise around you.

If you go from the silence of your home or office to the bustle of the subway, the street or a cafeteria, you will notice that the volume changes slightly to adapt to the background noise.

Adaptive Sound adjusts the volume when background noise is continuous, not sudden, for a smooth sound experience.

This functionality made its way to the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, and many thought that it was launched to improve the quality of the Pixel 5’s speaker, which is located under the screen. Now it has been seen that this feature is also coming to the Google Pixel 6 series, so it’s something that is here to stay.

Adaptive Sound is disabled by default, so if you are lucky enough to get a Pixel – it is not yet sold in Spain – you will have to go to Settings to activate it. The functionality has been introduced recently, as when the Pixel 6 was released, it was not showing up in the options.