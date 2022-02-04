Search here...
The Pixel 6 / 6 Pro are now available in Spain for €649 and €899

By: Abraham

Google has announced that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro They’re available starting today in Spain and Italy, in a limited quantity and only in the Google Store.

The devices are powered by Google Tensor, Google’s first processor, and Android 12. They have a very original design and have the most advanced cameras Google has ever made.

You can buy the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro for €649 and €899, respectively. Both are available on the Google Store, in Stormy Black color and 128GB versions, while supplies last. In May there will be new stock.

How are the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro?

The Pixel 6 has a 6.4″ Full HD+ Smooth Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 6 Pro includes a Larger 6.7″ QHD+ LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Both phones have Gorilla Glass Victus on the front for scratch protection while the Pixel 6 swaps Gorilla Glass Victus for Gorilla Glass 6 for the glass back.

The tense processorr is Google’s first smartphone chip. The SoC has 2 high-performance cores, 2 mid-performance cores, and 4 high-efficiency cores. It also has a 20-core GPU.

The chip is paired with 12GB RAM and 128, 256, or 512GB of storage on the Pixel 6 Pro, while the Pixel 6 has 8GB RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is no possibility of expansion for storage.

The Pixel 6s have an in-display fingerprint scanner and a Titan M2 security chip. The Tensor chip also has a built-in security core that works with the Titan M2 to protect phones from attacks.

They have dual SIM support (one nano-SIM and one eSIM), WiFi 6E, stereo speakers, IP68 water and dust resistance, and a fingerprint-resistant coating.

There is a 5,003mAh battery inside the Pixel 6 Pro and a 4,614mAh battery inside the Pixel 6. Both devices support 30W fast wired charging, fast wireless charging (21W on the Pixel 6 and 23W on the Pixel 6 Pro using the Pixel Stand), and reverse wireless charging.

They do not ship with a charger. You can also charge wirelessly with a Qi-certified EPP charger, but the charging speed will be limited to 12W.

The Pixel 6 series will run android 12 as standard and will receive 5 years of security updates.

Both phones have a 50MP main camera with a field of view of 82°, aperture of f/1.85 and a sensor size of 1/1.31″. We also found a 12MP ultra wide angle camera f/2.2 with a 114° field of view.

Google says the phones capture 2.5 times more light than the Pixel 5. The Pixel 6 Pro has a third rear camera: a 48MP sensor with a telephoto lens that provides 4x optical zoom. The front camera is an 11.1MP sensor on the Pro model and an 8MP sensor on the non-Pro variant.

The Pixel 6 series brings features like Face Unblur, which combines photos from two different cameras to remove facial blur when taking photos of fast-moving subjects like children. magic eraser will remove unwanted objects and people from your photo.

There is also the Motion mode which detects if there is a moving object in a photo, such as a moving vehicle or bicycle wheels, and applies motion blur to the object while keeping the subject sharp and in focus.

Another improvement is royaltone, which is a better imaging algorithm that authentically replicates the skin tone of the subject.


Abraham

The Pixel 6 / 6 Pro are now available in Spain for €649 and €899

