The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are removed from the Android Beta Program, they will not receive new versions of Android

In less than two months the 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be three years old on the market, and this means that as of October 2022 they will no longer have guaranteed updates, but through the we already know that you will not receive more versions.

If last Monday Google updated the Android Beta Program website to confirm the Android 14 Beta date, it has now updated the page again to announce which Pixel devices will receive the next Android 13 beta in a few days.

Google withdraws the Pixel 4 from the Android Beta Program

Starting in September, Google will launch the first beta of Android 13 QPR1the quarterly update whose stable version would arrive in December with its ration of What’s New Pixel Feature Dropbut now we know that this update will not reach the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

On the FAQ website Android Beta Program Google has updated the question “What devices are eligible for the program?” removing the Pixel 4 from the answer. Now the next versions of Android 13 Beta will only be available for:

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6

Pixel 6Pro

Pixel 6a

Therefore, and if Google does not change its mind, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will stay with Android 13 as the latest version, but will not receive the minor updates of December and March. What if they will receive at least until October they will be new security patches.

Google currently only guarantees three years of updates to new Android versions on their Android devices, and starting with the Pixel 6 five years of security updates, and to date no Pixel has updated to new versions of Android for more than three years, at most it has extended the security updates for a couple more months correct a serious problem.

