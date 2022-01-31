Search here...
The Pixel 3 loses unlimited storage in original quality of Google Photos from February 1

By: Brian Adam

In the summer of last year we had to say goodbye to the unlimited free storage of Google Photos. As of June 1, 2021, photos and videos from Google Backup began to take up space in the cloud for most devices. Only mobiles were saved Pixel released before that year, but starting tomorrow a model has to say goodbye to one of the advantages of photo and video backup.

Following in the footsteps of the Pixel 2, now it is the turn of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. After running out of more updates a few weeks ago now see how he also says goodbye to unlimited storage of photos and videos in original quality.

The Pixel 3 will only have unlimited storage in “high quality”

Pixel 3 Google Photos

With the launch of Pixel 3 in October 2018, reported that the unlimited storage in original quality would only be available for a little over three years, until January 31, 2022, that after that date you would only have unlimited storage in “high quality” and that date has already arrived.

Starting tomorrow, Google Photos will automatically create backup copies of new photos and new videos in quality Storage savings (previously called “high quality”) at no additional cost. If the user wants the photos and videos to continue uploading in original quality while occupying cloud storage, they will have to change the backup settings.

For resize upload we just have to open Google Photos, tap on the profile picture and click on Photo Settings. In the section Backup and sync > Size of uploaded files You can choose if you want the photos to be uploaded in original quality (taking up storage quota in Google Drive) or in Storage saver quality (unlimited free storage).

Photos and videos are stored at a slightly lower quality.

We’ve changed the name of our premium storage tier to Storage Saver. Although we have changed the name, the photos and videos will still be stored in the same quality.

Photos and videos with the Storage Saver quality are compressed to save space. If a photo is larger than 16 MP it will be reduced to this size, and if the video resolution is greater than 1080p will downscale to 1080p HD resolution. Therefore, whoever has a Pixel 3 and wants to continue saving 4K videos in the cloud will have to upload them in original quality.

As of February 1, only the first Pixel released in 2016 will enjoy unlimited storage in original quality. With the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3, unlimited copies in original quality were set to expire, and from Pixel 3 to Pixel 5 they were already released only with unlimited storage in Storage Saver quality.

