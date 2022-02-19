The Pixel 3 and 3 XL receive what is presumably their last update

Google just launched the February patch for your devices, including the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

What makes this update special is that it is, most likely, a its final update for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. This is the cumulative patch that Google promised back in November of last year.

This patch should include all those security fixes that the newer Pixels have already received in recent months. It’s somewhat similar to what the company did with the Pixel 2 series in 2020, giving users one more update before the updates ended.

The company has not included any mention of the Pixel 3 or 3 XL in the forum post describing today’s launch. Still, the OTA update is rolling out now, weighing in at 12.32MB.

If you don’t want to wait, you can also download the OTA files or factory images.