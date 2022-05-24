The Pioneer DJ DM-40D and DJ DM-50D bring professional audio to our home

Taking advantage of its long years of experience in the sector, the well-known audio brand presents us today the new Pioneer DJ DM-40D and DM-50Dpowerful 4-inch and 5-inch desktop speakers respectively, which come in a design similar to that of the amplifiers used by professional musicians to bring all the features and benefits of professional audio directly to our home.

Each DM Series loudspeaker produces a pure and balanced bass sound thanks to refined components such as the new class D amplifier with 96 kHz sampling DSP, delivering powerful, high-quality sound for any genre. Intended for music creators and producers as well as for enthusiasts, this series has some DJ and Production modes that will allow the speakers optimize DSP settings automatically to facilitate our experience.

Although without a doubt the best thing about these speakers is their extensive connectivity section, being able to connect them for use with televisions, computers and even mobile phones and tablets, or some new devices such as the Steam Deck.

And we will have a few RCA and mini jack connectors for the entire DM seriesalthough if this were not enough, the company has also presented two variants equipped with a bluetooth connectivity, with the Pioneer DJ DM-40D BT and DM-50D BT, allowing for a completely cable-free experience. In addition, both the DM-50D and DM-50D BT also have one TRS input.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find all the speakers of the Pioneer DJ DM series available through the brand’s official website, with prices that will vary depending on the size and connectivity of the model:

Pioneer DJ DM-40D, with a base price of 179 euros.

Pioneer DJ DM-40D BT, which will increase its price to 199 euros.

Pioneer DJ DM-50D, priced at 239 euros.

Pioneer DJ DM-50D BT, reaching the 269 ​​euros.

In addition, all speakers will have two color options black or whitethus allowing greater adaptability for the environment of our home.