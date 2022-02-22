Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

The perfect travel charger – great design and all the connections

By: Brian Adam

Date:

When you go on a trip, it is the moment when you realize that you need a multifunction charger that solves all your problems, and that avoids you having to carry several accessories and cables in your backpack. This is what it offers PassportIIIwhich is an advanced solution and has a very attractive design.

One of the things to keep in mind about this device is that it uses top quality materials. An example of what we say is the metal that it includes in its external casing (and that is available in several colors to have a different appearance). In addition, semiconductors of gallium nitride (GaN), which offers excellent performance -also ensuring great stability and smooth operation-. Not bad at all as a presentation.

When it comes to ports USBwhich are widely used today, what you will find are four type C and one type A (traditional) that can be used at the same time. Therefore, there is absolutely nothing to resist it and, for example, you can charge from mobile phones; going through tablets; and even laptops. And, the latter, is possible because it includes Power Delivery technology that enables a maximum working speed of 65W. An atrocity. Of course, it is always under control so that no device you connect suffers any problem.

Performance of this charger

Some examples of the behavior offered by the Passport III are that it is capable of charging the battery of a MacBook Pro in just a couple of hours and, also, it reaches 50% filling of the battery of the iPhone 13 in 30 minutes. And, all this, with dimensions that allow it to be easily hidden in the backpack and that is barely bulkier than the Palm of the hand. Come on, it’s not exactly very big.

It should be noted that this travel charger has many security options, such as the inclusion of a 10A fuse in order to protect it, for example if an excessive working temperature (120 degrees) is exceeded. Even if wrong voltage is detected it stops working and when the situation back to normal, continue with your work as if nothing had happened.

kickstarter

Ideal for traveling and its price

Surprisingly because of its small dimensions, the Passport III includes all the adapters you may need to connect the accessory to wall outlets. more than 200 countries. The usual ones of the European Union are not lacking; United Kingdom; USA; and even those used in Australia.

The shipping date of this charger in case you decide to buy it is in April of this year 2022, since we are talking about a product that is being financed on Kickstarter. Its price is about 31 eurossomething quite sensible, and has already raised enough money for you to know that, if you get involved, you will receive it for sure.

