The PcComponentes Outlet arrives with discounts of up to 70%

- Advertisement -

continues to liven up the summer with a two-week promotion that will offer of up to 70% on a selection of products from its huge catalogue.

The campaign is called “PcComponentes Weeks” and includes the best bargains in computers, components and peripherals from your favorite brands, with a special focus on gaming and without forgetting the renewal of components or electronic products for the digital home.

PcComponents Outlet

The retailer has pulled out of its warehouses quite a few products on sale in all features of electronics and technology. We leave you some of the most attractive.

Samsung UE43AU7105KXXC. A basic television from the South Korean giant’s offer, with an LED screen, 4K resolution and a size of 43 inches so it can be used in living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms or to be plugged into the console. Supports HDR High Dynamic Range and Digital Doby for sound from its two 20-watt speakers. It has Ethernet, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth and VESA support for mounting on walls. It’s 36% off and it’s selling for just €329.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini. Apple smartphones are among the most expensive series on the market. And at the same time, those with the least value lose over time. There are usually not too many offers. One of them is that of this “mini” with 512 Gbytes of storage capacity and with a discount of 21% up to 906 euros. (You also have it in blue). If you prefer to make something cheaper, you can resort to the previous generation, like this Apple iPhone 12 64GB Black for 750 euros.

Logitech StreamCam. Webcams were one of the best-selling peripherals during the COVID pandemic to cover communication needs. This one from Logitech is mid-range and offers video, streaming and recording in Full HD 1080p at 60 frames per second. It includes two omnidirectional microphones with noise reduction filter and connection via a USB 3.1 port. With a 43% discount, its price is 89 euros.

Sony WF-1000XM4. Talking about Sony is talking about sound quality and these wireless headphones are a guarantee. High-end with Bluetooth connection and an effective noise cancellation system, 6 mm drivers and new V1 integrated processor that they say sound luxurious, supporting high resolution audio, LDAC and DSEE codec processing as well as 360 Reality Audio for sound surround. They cost 199 euros after a 20% discount.

ASUS RT-AX53U. If you are looking for a basic Wi-Fi 6 router, but at a very good price, pay attention to this ASUS model that offers a bandwidth of 1800 Mbps and connectivity with a Gigabit WAN port, three Gigabit LAN ports and a USB 2.0 port. It has a discount of 39% and its price is only 60 euros.

Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow. A good chassis is essential to use as a base for mounting a desktop PC. The one we selected is a Corsair ATX tower with a steel frame and front grille, complete with three SP120 fans with eight individually addressable LEDs each, all controlled with CORSAIR iCUE and Lighting Node CORE software. Its side is made of tempered glass and has enough space to mount whatever you want. It has a price of 75 euros after a 43% discount.

Newskill Icarus. The Spanish brand offers us a good gaming monitor, with a modern Fast IPS panel, 27 inches diagonal, QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels) and a refresh rate of 180 Hz, which is not bad at all for a 2K. It has a discount of 39% up to €299. And if you are looking for more resolution, the Newskill Icarus IC274K-4I with 4K and 144 Hz is also on sale at 499 euros with a 44% discount.

Razer KrakenX. Wired headband headphones with 3.5mm audio minijack, ergonomic and lightweight (250g), with oval cushions designed to completely cover the ears, with synthetic leather for greater isolation and comfort. They promise 7.1 surround sound and their price is within the reach of anyone since they cost 44 euros in offer.

Apple Watch Series 7. From the leader in the smartwatch segment comes this very complete model with GPS + Cellular support, in 41mm size, with red aluminum chassis, reduced in price to €459.

You can find these offers and many more at our main retailer, where in addition to good discounts, you will find free shipping (from 50 euros), returns up to 30 days, financing and support and customer service well known for its quality.

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.