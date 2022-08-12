The other new folding mobiles that have also just been presented

Samsung is not the only technology company that has shown its new mobile models in society this week, as Xiaomi and Motorola have also done the same today.

For now, their respective models will be available in the Chinese market for the time being, waiting for both one and the to decide to extend their availability to international markets.



Xiaomi MixFold 2

Regarding Xiaomi, the company has the new Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, betting again on the book format, bringing as its main screen an 8.02-inch LTPO-type folding screen, with 2K resolution, a rate of 120Hz refresh rate and is capable of reaching a maximum brightness level of 1,000 maximum nits.

The external screen is a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen, which offers images at 2,520 x 1,080 pixels and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. This device is committed to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor accompanied by 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of UFS 3.1 storage capacity

In the photographic section, it has in its rear camera configuration a main camera with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor (f/1.6 – OIS), followed by a 13MP wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto camera with two-times zoom. The front camera has a 20MP sensor.

In terms of autonomy, it has a 4,500 mAh capacity battery with support for fast charging (by cable) of 67W. In terms of connectivity, it is compatible with 5G networks, in addition to also having support for Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6 and NFC.

In addition, it has stereo speakers signed by Harman Kardon, and bets on Android 12 with the MIUI Fold 13 customization layer. Reservations are now available starting today (in China) starting at a price from 8,999 yuan, about 1,291, 72 euros to change.

Morotola Razz 2022

This company is also getting its act together in the foldable mobile segment. Based on a study that indicates that 70% of users prefer clamshell mobile phones, it has just introduced a new version of its line of clamshell mobile phones that gains in power.

And it is that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 could not be missing as a processor, also present in the new Moto X30 Pro and S30 Pro presented today. It is accompanied by 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB and 12/512 GB of RAM and internal storage.

For the internal folding screen, a 6.7-inch FullHD+ pOLED screen, compatible with HDR10+, which offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz, has been chosen, while for the external screen a 2.7-inch pOLED screen has been chosen. inches.

It also stands out for having two cameras on top of the external screen, where the main camera has a 50MP sensor while the secondary wide-angle camera has a 13MP sensor.

The front camera, available in a perforation on the main (internal) screen, has a 32MP sensor. As far as autonomy is concerned, it has a 3,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The specifications are completed with 5G connectivity, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. As a system, it will incorporate Android 12 with the MyUI 4.0 customization layer. Its price starts from 5,999 yuan, about 861.47 euros to change.

Image credit: Xiaomi and Motorola