The OPPO Watch Free is official, this is the watch that detects snoring

The company OPPO It has just announced the arrival on the market of a new smart watch with which it wants to gain a foothold among companies such as Xiaomi or Samsung. The fact is that this is a model that has a striking design, which is quite reminiscent of the Apple Watch… but it has some details that make it special.

The model we are talking about is the OPPO Watch Free, and one of the peculiarities of this device is that it is the first device of this type from the Asian firm that has an operating system OSleep. This is a proprietary development of the company, and it has all the options that are usual in smartwatches -and that has a clear orientation regarding knowing the quality of sleep-.

And the latter is something that stands out in the wearable we are talking about, since it is capable of acquiring a great deal of information about it (and, best of all, this one is very detailed). Thus, it is possible to know, thanks to OPPO Watch Free, all the phases that take place while you sleep and, even, if snore. And this is something important, because it allows you to know if there is any associated problem for this reason. To achieve all this, all the sensors that the device has are used, including the heart rate itself or a six-axis accelerometer.

A lot of options

Things that are relevant that make this smartwatch a suitable purchase option is that it is possible to use it without having to charge it for up to a couple of weeks, which is why it is among the best on the market and leaves the models that Apple and Samsung have on the market far behind. Even, it does not lack fast charging that allows you to have energy to use it for a full day, just by plugging the watch in for five minutes.

OPPO

With a good amount of protection options, where there is no lack of its own against water or a layer on top of your 1.64 inch screen With a resolution of 326 dpi, as far as connectivity is concerned, you will find both Bluetooth to synchronize it with iOS and Android phones and, also, WiFi to be able to work independently. Come on, you don’t lack anything.

Availability and price

With a weight below 35 grams, the arrival in Spain of the OPPO Watch Free in black and vanilla has been confirmed, and with a price that is quite groundbreaking, since it will cost only 99 euros. Without a doubt, a good option considering that this is a smartwatch that lacks nothing and has a very striking design.

