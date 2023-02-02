The OPPO Reno8 T are official, they meet both performance and price

- Advertisement -

Yesterday the big headlines in what has to do with phone announcements were taken by Samsung with the new Galaxy S23. But they have not been the only terminals that have been presented in the last hours. An example is that OPPO has launched new mid-range models that are quite interesting, we are talking about the Reno8 T.

There are two models that make up the new product range, which differs especially in what has to do with connectivity. One of them includes 5G, which makes it more striking as well as more expensive. This, in addition, also makes them include a different processor, so we are talking about a different performance, but always more than enough to meet current Android applications.

OPPO

This is the OPPO Reno8 T



It could be considered as the basic model, since its connectivity is LTE. With a SoC MediaTek Helio G99which is quite solvent, its main hardware is completed with a combination of 8GB RAM and a storage that reaches 256 gigabytes. Therefore, it does not have any fissures in this section. By the way, as far as connections are concerned, this model has USB type C; Wifi; and, of course, with Bluetooth 5.3.

The screen of this phone is AMOLED with dimensions of 6.43 inches, being its frequency of 90Hz, so it is not bad, since its resolution is the usual Full HD + which is the norm in the mid-range. In what has to do with the battery, this is 5,000mAh, a respectable and adequate figure, being the 33W fast chargeso it is in the average of what exists today.

OPPO

cameras and price

The main one has three sensors, being the 100MP main and the other two help that reach 2 +2 megapixels. As for the front for selfies, it stays at 32MP, which is quite a respectable number. Available in black and orange colors, the price is at about 370 euros To the change.

The differences of the OPPO Reno8 T 5G

Aesthetically, the terminal is very similar to the previous one, and shares many of its characteristics, among which is Android 13, for example. The integrated processor is a snapdragon 695 that makes it possible to have data access at maximum speed, something that is surely essential for many today. The memory is exactly the same both the RAM and the storage.

OPPO



The main camera is also different, since the resolution of the rear sensor is 108MP, while the rest of the elements do not suffer any change. Also the screen is bigger, it reaches the 6.7 inches and reaches 120Hz. So it’s better here hands down. It is curious that the battery is 4,800mAh, somewhat less than OPPO’s LTE model. But, on the contrary, its fast loading is much better: 67W.

Price of this terminal

Available in black and gold colors, what you have to pay for this smartphone is 430 euros more or lessand everything indicates that this will be the model chosen by OPPO to land in Europe, where the deployment in Spain will not be lacking with total security.

