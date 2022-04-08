The OPPO Reno 8 is seen in a leak and reminds us a lot of the OnePlus 10 Pro

A little over a week ago we knew the OPPO Reno 7 4G as the most recent exponent of this mid-range of the Chinese brand. However, his next older brothers are already making waves and the OPPO Reno 8 It could be just around the corner with an aesthetic that reminds us a lot of the official OnePlus 10 Pro.

A known filter has published an alleged image of this OPPO Reno 8 accompanied by a series of features and that could well be a OnePlus 10 in its standard version, a hitherto unpublished phone. We remember that in the end both OPPO and OnePlus belong to the same parent company, which is BBK Electronics and this type of “inspirations” between their brands is not something new, also applicable to other brands such as vivo or realme.

Aesthetically it would be difficult to differentiate it from a OnePlus 10 Pro

Leaking of OPPO Reno 8 (left) and OnePlus 10 Pro (right)

It has been the leaker Digital Chat Station which, through Weibo, has published a render of what the OPPO Reno 8 would be. We emphasize the conditional because until now the Chinese company has not opened its mouth to confirm or deny the existence of this smartphone, although the credibility index of this leaker is usually quite high.

Comparing with what is the OnePlus 10 Pro, we observe a almost identical aesthetic line both at the front and at the rear. In fact, a similar panel can be seen in terms of the use of the front, with the front lens located in the same position. Likewise, on the back, we find a camera module embedded in a module that starts from the left, although with a little more height below it than the OnePlus.

Of course, the leaker himself has clarified that size could vary in the official version, since he claims not to have been able to determine exactly this section or some details of the camera due to confidentiality. Therefore, the casing itself could undergo some variation. We intuit that the materials would change, giving more value to plastic for being a mid-range, which would offer a different look and feel than the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Another mid-range that would democratize 120 Hz

Although it is no longer a novelty to see a refresh rate of 120 Hz in a mid-range, see devices like the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, this would mean an advance in OPPO’s mid-range. We remember that the OPPO Reno 7 have 90 Hzwhich would be increased in this new generation, according to the aforementioned leaker.

Fewer surprises would be in the 6.5 inch sizea size that would be exceeded by a few millimeters compared to the 6.43 inches of the OPPO Reno 7. According to Digital Chat Station again, that panel would have quality 1080p. It does not reveal if it will be on an AMOLED panel, but it will be rare that it is not so, seeing that its predecessors already mount screens of this type.

Even though this leak is good, we still have many details to know about the future OPPO Reno 8.

Another aspect to highlight about the filtration is that the triple rear camera would be 50 Mpx with glasses IMX766. Same lenses, by the way, that mount devices from the brand itself such as the OPPO Find X5 Pro or terminals from other manufacturers such as the Xiaomi 12.

Nevertheless, there are many details to be clarified of what this filter has already commented, added to other key details such as the processor or the battery. Nor is it revealed when it could be presented and taking into account that it usually takes several months from when they are made and until they arrive in our country, we still have a long wait to be able to try them. In any case, we will continue to monitor it.

