The OPPO Reno 7 leaks: design and part of the features revealed

OPPO has become one of the great references when it comes to buying a mobile phone. And his Reno family is a very successful range of devices. Obviously, they are already working on their new generation, and we have learned what the design is and part of the OPPO Reno 7 Pro features.

Two years ago OPPO started with its Reno series, which already has 40 different models, and it seems that nothing will stop them. Last May the OPPO Reno 6 arrived, and the next generation is about to be presented, the OPPO Reno 7.

The standard model of this new series from the Asian firm already had some leaks last month, but now, a big leak has happened about it. OPPO Reno 7 Pro, and leaves no room for imagination or speculation. And it is that photos have appeared that supposedly are the official ones, in addition to most of the specifications, and if they are the real ones, it could be that we are very close to the date of the new release.

This would be the OPPO Reno 7 Pro

Design of the new OPPO Reno 7 Pro GizNext

The leak came with several photos of very good quality, in which the new smartphone can be seen from all its angles. This could be seen in blue, and with a design similar to that of the latest iPhone models. On its screen, it has a hole for the selfie camera, and on the back, the camera module.

Of course, in this filtration it does not appear what the dimensions of the screen are, althoughe does indicate that the screen occupies 92.8% of the front, and that its panel is AMOLED of 90 Hz and 402 PPI. Its selfie camera has 32 MP.

Returning to the rear camera module, we can find as50 MP Sony IMX 766 main ensor, an 8 MP Sony IMX 355 wide angle and finally a 2 MP macro lens.

Another of the data that is unknown is the SoC used, but it is known that it will feature 5G, and there will be 8 + 256GB and 12 + 256GB versions, along with a battery that will have a capacity of 4,500 mAh and support for fast charging of 65W.

If this leak is real, we will be in luck, since the official presentation, in which we could know all the details of the OPPO Reno 7 Pro, would be next December 5, 2021, November 25 being the presentation of the standard OPPO Reno 7, followed by the OPPO Reno 7 SE on December 17.

>