The OPPO Reno 7, leaked: the ambitious range with up to 12 GB of RAM and ultra-fast charging

The OPPO Reno 7 has just been filtered, the new member that will arrive in the OPPO mid-range family, predictably, in the year 2022. It will be, according to the leaked information, an ambitious mid-range, which will have configurations of up to 12 GB of RAM and a fast load of 65W.

We are going to tell you everything that is known (or is believed to know) at the moment about this terminal, a bet on power, the photographic section and the battery, enough meat for the mid-range steakhouse.

What we know about the OPPO Reno 7

OPPO Reno6 5G

Last generation, we saw an OPPO Reno 6 5G powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 and a 65W fast charge. According to the latest leaked information, the successor of this terminal will mount the new MediaTek Dimensity 920, a more powerful processor than its predecessor.

The new OPPO Reno 7 will have more battery, more power and better cameras, according to the leaked information

The 65W fast charge will be maintained, although the battery will increase from 4,300mAh to 4,500mAh, according to the source. The panel would be another great improvement, with OLED technology, 10-bit depth, Full HD + and 90Hz refresh rate. The bezels will be quite reduced and it will have a hole in the screen, except for surprise.

At the photographic level, a 50 megapixel sensor is expected, an IMX766 that we have seen in several high-end models in 2021, although it would not have optical stabilization. It will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary camera and a two-megapixel macro, showing the range of the device.

Other extras that are expected for this terminal are dual speaker, NFC, liquid cooling, haptic engine improvements and configurations up to 12 + 256 GB. The expected price for this device is 400 euros to change, OPPO’s usual price for the mid-range.

Via | The Free Android