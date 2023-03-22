The OPPO Pad 2 tablet is now official and confirms that it stands up to the iPad

- Advertisement -

The company OPPO It has already made the second generation of its tablet official, and the good expectations that existed regarding its arrival have been confirmed. The truth is that the evolutionary leap is important, what it achieves improve in practically all sections compared to the previous model -which was already an excellent cover letter-.

The new OPPO Pad 2 arrives with a screen of 11.61 inches, so we are talking about a device that has a large display space. This allows it to be a good solution both for enjoying multimedia content and for giving it a more professional use (as long as it is accompanied by the appropriate accessories, such as a Bluetooth keyboard). This component, which has a resolution of 2,800 x 2,000 pixels and an aspect ratio of 7:5 -which makes it somewhat squarer than usual-, it has details as striking as a 144Hz frequency and the ability to display colors up to 10 bits, so they are very realistic.

On the other hand, it must be said that the operating system used by this equipment is Android 13, which is the most current version offered by Google (always talking about the stable one, of course). It does not lack Color OS customization, so the fluidity of work in terms of software is more than assured.

Enough power to do anything

There is a change in the processor supplier, since this time MediaTek has been chosen instead of Qualcomm. The truth is that this is a success, because the chosen SoC is a dimension 9000, which offers a high speed of work without missing eight cores (but what is truly relevant is that it reduces consumption compared to the Snapdragon of the previous generation, which is why it has a very positive effect on autonomy). On the other hand, as usual in OPPO, the amount of RAM is most remarkable: it reaches no less than 12GBbeing LPDDR5 type to ensure a high working speed.

Other good details in this section is that the storage maxes out at 512 gigs, an excellent amount and that, as it is UFS 3.1, has a very high speed both in reading and writing information. Another thing that is positive about this OPPO Pad 2 is that the connectivity it offers is really good, since it has both Wi-Fi 6 as with Bluetooth 5.3, which ensures excellent effectiveness in use (and, on the other hand, its port is USB type C).

Good autonomy in this OPPO tablet

Everything that has to do with this section is perfectly taken care of in this equipment, because, without going any further, its battery is 9,510mAh, a very good amount that ensures that you will not have problems in exceeding 10 hours of use. But, in addition, it should be noted that the manufacturer has included what is necessary so that the fast charge be excellent because it allows to reach a 67W power. Therefore, here is the best that is currently on the market.

Prices of this device

At the moment the OPPO Pad 2 gets for sale in china, but the most logical thing is that it ends up leaving the borders of said country. The prices reported by the manufacturer itself are as follows:

OPPO Pad 2 with 8 + 256 GB: 2999 yuan, 407 euros to change

OPPO Pad 2 with 12 + 256 GB: 3399 yuan, 460 euros to change

OPPO Pad 2 with 12 + 512 GB: 3999 yuan, 542 euros to change

