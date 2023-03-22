The OPPO Find X6 / X6 Pro are now official: Features, availability and prices

- Advertisement -

The Oppo Find X6 series has been officially announced, and it consists of two models: the Oppo and the Oppo Find X6 Pro.

The Pro model has the best features, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 1-inch main camera. The basic model comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip and slightly lower cameras.

Technical characteristics

The Oppo Find X6 series adopts a new design, leaving behind the design used for the past two years. The camera module has now been moved to the center and mimics a giant “Oreo” cookie. The phones retain curved screens.

The non-Pro variant is built around a 6.74-inch display, while the Pro version sports a larger 6.82-inch screen. Both are 10-bit OLED panels, but their specifications are different.

The Find X6’s panel comes with a 2772 x 1240 pixel resolution, a 40-120Hz refresh rate, and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. On the other hand, the Find X6 Pro’s screen not only comes with a better resolution of 3,168 x 1,440 pixels, but also a 1-120Hz refresh rate and no less than 2,500 nits of peak brightness.

Also, the Pro phone is more powerful, using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip instead of a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC like the non-Pro. However, both come with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

As for the software, they use ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13. They are guaranteed 4 generations of Android updates and 5 years of security updates.

The smartphones arrive with a triple camera system powered by Hasselblad and a selfie camera based on a 32 MP Sony IMX709 sensor. They use MariSilicon X NPU for image processing.

The camera setup on the Pro includes a 50 MP Sony IMX988 primary sensor and two 50MP Sony IMX890 sensors with AF for ultra-wide angle and 3x periscopic optical zoom. For its part, the basic version comes with a similar triple configuration of 50 MP, but the primary and ultra-wide angle sensors are Sony IMX890 and Samsung JN1, respectively.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, an infrared sensor, and an IP68 (IP54 for non-Pro) rating.

The Find X6 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. While the Find X6 is powered by a slightly smaller 4,800mAh battery and only supports 80W wired charging.

Oppo Find X6 series price and availability

The Oppo Find X6 series will be sold at the following prices in China. At the moment, there is no information on whether they will leave the country.

Oppo Find X6 Pro

12GB + 256GB – ¥5,999 (~€813)

16GB + 256GB – ¥6,499 (~€881)

16GB + 512GB – ¥6,999 (~€949)

Colors: Black, Green and Brown (leather)

Oppo Find X6

12GB + 256GB – ¥4,499 (~$610)

16GB + 512GB – ¥4,999 (~$678)

Colors: Black, Green and Gold



