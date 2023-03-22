5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeReviewsPhone ReviewsThe OPPO Find X6 / X6 Pro are now official: Features, availability...

The OPPO Find X6 / X6 Pro are now official: Features, availability and prices

Mobile

Published on

By Abraham
official oppo find x6, also pro: three top cameras and
official oppo find x6, also pro: three top cameras and
- Advertisement -

The Oppo Find X6 series has been officially announced, and it consists of two models: the Oppo Find X6 and the Oppo Find X6 Pro.

The Pro model has the best features, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 1-inch main camera. The basic model comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip and slightly lower cameras.

Technical characteristics

The Oppo Find X6 series adopts a new design, leaving behind the design used for the past two years. The camera module has now been moved to the center and mimics a giant “Oreo” cookie. The phones retain curved screens.

- Advertisement -

The non-Pro variant is built around a 6.74-inch display, while the Pro version sports a larger 6.82-inch screen. Both are 10-bit OLED panels, but their specifications are different.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 in detail: filtered on video the samples of the Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra

The Find X6’s panel comes with a 2772 x 1240 pixel resolution, a 40-120Hz refresh rate, and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. On the other hand, the Find X6 Pro’s screen not only comes with a better resolution of 3,168 x 1,440 pixels, but also a 1-120Hz refresh rate and no less than 2,500 nits of peak brightness.

Also, the Pro phone is more powerful, using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip instead of a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC like the non-Pro. However, both come with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

- Advertisement -

As for the software, they use ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13. They are guaranteed 4 generations of Android updates and 5 years of security updates.

 

- Advertisement -

The smartphones arrive with a triple camera system powered by Hasselblad and a selfie camera based on a 32 MP Sony IMX709 sensor. They use MariSilicon X NPU for image processing.

The camera setup on the Pro includes a 50 MP Sony IMX988 primary sensor and two 50MP Sony IMX890 sensors with AF for ultra-wide angle and 3x periscopic optical zoom. For its part, the basic version comes with a similar triple configuration of 50 MP, but the primary and ultra-wide angle sensors are Sony IMX890 and Samsung JN1, respectively.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, an infrared sensor, and an IP68 (IP54 for non-Pro) rating.

The Find X6 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. While the Find X6 is powered by a slightly smaller 4,800mAh battery and only supports 80W wired charging.

OPPO talks about the resistance of the first rollable smartphone
  • TAGS

Oppo Find X6 series price and availability

The Oppo Find X6 series will be sold at the following prices in China. At the moment, there is no information on whether they will leave the country.

Oppo Find X6 Pro

12GB + 256GB – ¥5,999 (~€813)
16GB + 256GB – ¥6,499 (~€881)
16GB + 512GB – ¥6,999 (~€949)

Colors: Black, Green and Brown (leather)

Oppo Find X6

12GB + 256GB – ¥4,499 (~$610)
16GB + 512GB – ¥4,999 (~$678)

Colors: Black, Green and Gold


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Entertainment

Netflix is ​​already blocking shared accounts, what to do if I get the message?

The warning was there, but since nothing was happening about it, many ignored it....
Entertainment

How to know who and when has accessed your Netflix platform account

Lately, Netflix is ​​adding some features that are flashy and that are going unnoticed...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.